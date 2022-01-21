First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,369 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Solar were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in First Solar by 2.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,769 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its stake in First Solar by 24.1% during the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 27,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in First Solar by 15.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 247.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 130,924 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 93,258 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,003 shares of company stock valued at $307,454 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.51.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. First Solar’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.24.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

