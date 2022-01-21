First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:DWPP) Shares Down 2.1%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:DWPP)’s share price fell 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.88 and last traded at $32.88. 517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.