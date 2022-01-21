First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,162 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,007. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $51.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

