First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.17% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 142,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 27,762 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares in the last quarter.

LDSF stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

