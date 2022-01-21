FirstCoin (FRST) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. FirstCoin has a total market cap of $45,366.94 and $3.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FirstCoin has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One FirstCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,339.83 or 0.99991429 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00093679 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00026786 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00044387 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003072 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FirstCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com . FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with a high premine. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

