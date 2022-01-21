Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.85

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.85 and traded as high as C$0.86. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 1,161,963 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCU shares. raised their target price on Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.60 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market cap of C$526.03 million and a PE ratio of -50.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 24.46.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross E. Mcelroy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total value of C$44,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,321,393 shares in the company, valued at C$2,052,111.41.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

