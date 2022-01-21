Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Trading Up 3.7%

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)’s stock price was up 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.58 and last traded at $29.56. Approximately 168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 32,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 46.12% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $21.94 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

