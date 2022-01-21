Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Trading Up 3.7%

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)’s stock price was up 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.58 and last traded at $29.56. Approximately 168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 32,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.
About Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.
