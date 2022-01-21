Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 36,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 508,372 shares.The stock last traded at $48.02 and had previously closed at $48.54.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.14%.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5,647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,097,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,361 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,779,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 994,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 547,632 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,364,000 after purchasing an additional 507,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1,393.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 522,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,098,000 after acquiring an additional 487,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.