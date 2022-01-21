Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.40. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 1,807 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $58.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

