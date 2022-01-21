FLO Price Tops $0.0418 on Major Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FLO has traded flat against the US dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

