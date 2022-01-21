Float Protocol Market Cap Tops $17.18 Million (BANK)

Float Protocol (CURRENCY:BANK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Float Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Float Protocol coin can now be purchased for $165.94 or 0.00268563 BTC on exchanges. Float Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.18 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Float Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00054372 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00064753 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.78 or 0.07078465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,539.35 or 0.99908972 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00061385 BTC.

Float Protocol Coin Profile

Float Protocol’s total supply is 171,459 coins and its circulating supply is 103,539 coins. Float Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FloatProtocol

