Floki Inu (FLOKI) Market Capitalization Reaches $408.38 Million

Floki Inu (CURRENCY:FLOKI) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar. One Floki Inu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Floki Inu has a total market cap of $408.38 million and $11.60 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Floki Inu Coin Profile

FLOKI is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,137,502,443,939 coins. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu

According to CryptoCompare, "Floki Inu (FLOKI) is an Ethereum-based meme token.

Floki Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Floki Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Floki Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

