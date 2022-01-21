Flow Price Reaches $6.03 on Major Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $6.03 or 0.00015912 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.92 billion and $299.38 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00056318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00064576 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.55 or 0.07188596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,814.84 or 0.99809357 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00062651 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 318,082,398 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

