Fluity (FLTY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $213,529.88

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Fluity has a market capitalization of $213,529.88 and $26.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fluity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fluity has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00056945 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00064259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,766.96 or 0.07215807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,327.03 or 0.99951077 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00063318 BTC.

Fluity Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,103,068 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

