Flux (FLUX) Price Tops $1.97

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Flux coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00005087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flux has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. Flux has a market cap of $442.35 million and approximately $117.19 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.77 or 0.00293889 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00084182 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00111575 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000121 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 224,608,317 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

