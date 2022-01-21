Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.22.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,688,000 after acquiring an additional 184,778 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 433.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.67.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.