Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.62

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.62 and traded as low as C$2.62. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.67, with a volume of 371,922 shares changing hands.

FOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Foran Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Foran Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.58.

The company has a market cap of C$630.62 million and a PE ratio of -89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.36.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

