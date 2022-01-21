Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.39

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.39 and last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 155612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forestar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $911.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 61.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 27.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 120.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 101,160.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

