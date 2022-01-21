Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.39

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.39 and last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 155612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forestar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $911.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 61.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 27.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 120.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 101,160.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.
Forestar Group Company Profile (NYSE:FOR)
Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
