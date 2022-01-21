Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,430 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $16,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,198 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,551,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,074 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 724.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 436,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,481,000 after acquiring an additional 383,552 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,968,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBHS opened at $96.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $80.40 and a one year high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.61.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

