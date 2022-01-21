Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,317 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of FOX worth $16,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 13.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 15.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 6.4% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in FOX by 367.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in FOX by 347.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOXA opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

