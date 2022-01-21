Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $48.20

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.20 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 40.55 ($0.55). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 43.15 ($0.59), with a volume of 920,918 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOXT. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.96) price objective on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.96) price objective on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 41.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 48.20. The company has a market capitalization of £137.64 million and a P/E ratio of -86.30.
About Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
