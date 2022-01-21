Fractal (FCL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $104,316.00

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Fractal has a market cap of $1.77 million and $104,316.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

