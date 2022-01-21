Fractal Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Fractal has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $159,986.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00057331 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,856.72 or 0.07348240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00061672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,790.24 or 0.99778774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00064741 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007687 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

