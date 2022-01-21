Frank T. Watkins Sells 3,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $445,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SWAV traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.67. The stock had a trading volume of 565,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,317. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.84 and its 200 day moving average is $194.22. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.46 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.71.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

