Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Trading Down 1.1%

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 79.10 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 79.10 ($1.08). Approximately 1,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 64,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.09).

The company has a market cap of £89.51 million and a P/E ratio of 49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.38.

About Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN)

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Frenkel Topping Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frenkel Topping Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.