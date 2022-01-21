Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $847.91

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 847.91 ($11.57) and traded as high as GBX 867.80 ($11.84). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 861.60 ($11.76), with a volume of 1,008,816 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRES shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.60) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.64) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($18.28) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.28) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.28) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,113.13 ($15.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 884.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 847.91. The company has a market cap of £6.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.19.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

