Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.17. Approximately 72,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 100,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.58.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$874.98 million and a P/E ratio of 14.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.87.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$183.77 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.7899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

