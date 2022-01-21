Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

FULT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of FULT opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

