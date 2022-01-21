Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,228,000 after acquiring an additional 428,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,532,000 after buying an additional 508,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,988,000 after buying an additional 59,898 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,980,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 119,363 shares in the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.