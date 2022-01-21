Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.61

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $250.61 million and $3.29 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00091960 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,980.67 or 0.99638207 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00027610 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00039518 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00458271 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.