Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $186,712.40 and approximately $7,571.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00053750 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00064077 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.45 or 0.07026232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,372.61 or 1.00399597 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00060770 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,717,752 coins and its circulating supply is 911,642 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

