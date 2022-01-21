Fundsmith LLP Acquires 17,977 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $44,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.69. The stock had a trading volume of 99,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,371,558. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.67 and a 200-day moving average of $146.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $398.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

