Fundsmith LLP Acquires 8,885 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,764,739 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 3.5% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fundsmith LLP owned about 0.55% of NIKE worth $1,272,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after acquiring an additional 483,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after acquiring an additional 217,552 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,146,330,000 after buying an additional 399,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.13.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.08. 104,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,085,831. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.05 and its 200 day moving average is $163.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

