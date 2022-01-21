Fundsmith LLP Has $1.52 Billion Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,092,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 4.2% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fundsmith LLP owned 0.73% of PepsiCo worth $1,518,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $176.31. 118,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,387,371. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $243.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $176.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.07.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

