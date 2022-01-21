Fundsmith LLP Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fundsmith LLP lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,096,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 3.9% of Fundsmith LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fundsmith LLP owned 1.68% of Automatic Data Processing worth $1,418,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after acquiring an additional 769,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after acquiring an additional 773,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,814,000 after acquiring an additional 95,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after buying an additional 175,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after buying an additional 555,431 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.46.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,962. The firm has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.81 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.24 and a 200 day moving average of $218.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

