Fundsmith LLP Raises Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for 0.4% of Fundsmith LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fundsmith LLP owned approximately 0.49% of Verisk Analytics worth $158,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

Shares of VRSK traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,382. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.32 and a 200 day moving average of $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $14,584,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,994. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

