FUNToken 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.22 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $115.63 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,989,122,591 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

