Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,119 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Futu worth $15,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,767,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Futu by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 193,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,602,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Futu by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,806,000 after acquiring an additional 109,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FUTU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BOCOM International lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

FUTU opened at $49.01 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $204.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average is $78.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($2.76). The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

