FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Cut by Analyst

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn ($2.11) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.01). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

ALK stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.31 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 63,984 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,011,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $48,683,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2,508.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after buying an additional 225,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 901,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,396,000 after buying an additional 69,003 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

