Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 1,000 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.63 per share, for a total transaction of $14,315.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.71 per share, for a total transaction of $14,355.00.

AC traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.17. 5,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,027. The stock has a market cap of $930.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $39.19. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 532.84%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

