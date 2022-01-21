GAMEE (GMEE) Hits Market Cap of $14.93 Million

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last week, GAMEE has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMEE has a total market cap of $14.93 million and $822,930.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00054122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00064601 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.01 or 0.07018105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,318.46 or 0.99837715 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00060239 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,651,015 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

