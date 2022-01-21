Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Stake Boosted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,531 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.27% of Gannett worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gannett by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,561,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,712,000 after acquiring an additional 772,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gannett by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,172,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,356,000 after buying an additional 597,556 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC grew its stake in Gannett by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,683,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,691,000 after buying an additional 38,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gannett by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,688,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,737,000 after buying an additional 340,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 630.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,546,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,659 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $800.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.67 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

