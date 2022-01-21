Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $222.27

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 222.27 ($3.03) and traded as low as GBX 220.96 ($3.01). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 230 ($3.14), with a volume of 22,339 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTLY. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.09) price objective on shares of Gateley in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 222.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 224.62. The company has a market capitalization of £274.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Gateley Company Profile (LON:GTLY)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

