GCN Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $80,058.32 and approximately $8.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.56 or 0.00316310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009640 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000778 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003707 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

