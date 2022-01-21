GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) announced a dividend on Friday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON GCP traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 107.40 ($1.47). The company had a trading volume of 821,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,918. The company has a quick ratio of 46.14, a current ratio of 46.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 108.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.27. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 88.20 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 111.80 ($1.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £948.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

