GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) announced a dividend on Friday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON GCP traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 107.40 ($1.47). The company had a trading volume of 821,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,918. The company has a quick ratio of 46.14, a current ratio of 46.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 108.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.27. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 88.20 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 111.80 ($1.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £948.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27.
GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile
