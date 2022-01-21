GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.22

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$51.22 and traded as high as C$55.93. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$55.26, with a volume of 8,373 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDI. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$51.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 24.35.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$408.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$419.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.0395858 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

