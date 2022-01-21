Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $703.14

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 703.14 ($9.59) and traded as low as GBX 681 ($9.29). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 682 ($9.31), with a volume of 18,392 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 703.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 859.87. The company has a market capitalization of £144.59 million and a PE ratio of 16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.65.

In other news, insider Andrew Paul Wass sold 1,650,000 shares of Gear4music stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.96), for a total value of £12,045,000 ($16,434,711.42).

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums; drum pads; hybrid drumming products; acoustic drum kits; individual drums; cymbals; snare drums; drum hardware and drum accessories, such as hi-hat stands, kick pedals, stools and thrones, cymbal stands, clamps, and racks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

