Geeq (GEEQ) Price Down 41.8% This Week

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Geeq has a total market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $514,405.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 41.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001394 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geeq Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,122,222 coins. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

