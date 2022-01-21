Gemini Dollar Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $251.69 million and $17.98 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00047870 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006232 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

GUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 251,495,589 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.