Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Holdings Boosted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,483 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.34% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.13 million, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.94. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

